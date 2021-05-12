Secondary Schools Gear Up for Old Mutual Schools Quiz Finals

As a certain friend in uncertain times, Old Mutual continues to deliver value to the families, businesses, communities and lives of Zimbabweans, while also making a positive impact to the nation as a whole. Since 1983, the Old Mutual Schools Quiz has been a staple on the academic calendar for secondary school students across the country. Following a postponement in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Old Mutual High Schools Quiz Finals will be held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 at 08:30am, adhering to a socially distanced, virtual format.

The Old Mutual High Schools Quiz Final will be presented in partnership with Book of African Records, an educational institution that collects, collates, documents, publishes and publicises the achievements and acts of African people. The institution believes that the African continent, its people and environment can exist and enjoy a positive and balanced perception of themselves the world over, rather than seeing Africa as a home to war, hunger, disease, poverty and corruption. The Quiz will use Book of African Records copy, which is similar to the Guinness Book of World Records, to pose questions and raise awareness of innovations, inventions and achievements by Africans.

Commendably, the Old Mutual Schools Quiz is the longest running schools quiz in the country. Through the initiative, Old Mutual encourages all learners to make study an integral part of pursuing their education. In order to be adequately prepared to compete at a high level, the Quiz demands intensive research- which also enhances students’ cognitive development. The Old Mutual Schools Quiz is just one way that Old Mutual lives out its values: championing the customer, fostering diversity and inclusion, innovation, acting with integrity, showing respect to Zimbabwe’s communities and demonstrating trust and accountability.

The top three competing teams in the Old Mutual Schools Quiz will enjoy fantastic prizes. The first-place winner will receive a Honda Fit, certificates and laptops. The second and third-place winners will enjoy trophies, certificates and mobile phones.

The secondary schools that excelled in their provinces and who sailed through to participate in the Finals are:

Harare Province: Zengeza 1 High

Mashonaland West: Sanyati Baptist High School

Manicaland: Marist Brothers High School

Masvingo: Pamushana High Schoool

Matebeleland South: St Mary’s Secondary School

Bulawayo: Gifford High School

Mashonaland Central: St Alberts High School

Midlands: Fletcher High School

Mashonaland East: Daramombe High School

Matebeleland North: Regina Mundi High School

Members of the public are invited to view join the quiz event livestream and cheer on their favourite school as they compete for the crown:

Zoom: https:bit.ly/2QgwPgs

Facebook: Old Mutual Zimbabwe