Sex Education: Sex & Religion

Sex Education is a program that seeks to educate the masses on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights. This show is brought to you by 263Chat Podcast and Justice for Women Zimbabwe (JWZ). JWZ is a young women led feminist organization that works to mobilize young women and provide a platform to amplify their voices around issues of Gender Based Violence as well as Sexual, Reproductive Health and Rights. It is currently operating in the grassroot communities of Chitungwiza, Seke, Manyame Peri-Urban and Hopley.

In this launch episode, the hosts Reich and Beast stirs up the conversation on Sex and Regision. Asking key questions like do young Christians have sex? Is it safe? Is it allowed? Is not allowing it in churches still taken serious?

Enjoy listening!

