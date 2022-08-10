fbpx
Thursday, August 11, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomePodcastSex Education: Sex & Religion
Podcast
0 Comments

Sex Education: Sex & Religion

Sex Education is a program that seeks to educate the masses on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights. This show is brought to you by 263Chat Podcast and Justice for Women Zimbabwe (JWZ). JWZ is a young women led feminist organization that works to mobilize young women and provide a platform to amplify their voices around issues of Gender Based Violence as well as Sexual, Reproductive Health and Rights. It is currently operating in the grassroot communities of Chitungwiza, Seke, Manyame Peri-Urban and Hopley.

In this launch episode, the hosts Reich and Beast stirs up the conversation on Sex and Regision. Asking key questions like do young Christians have sex? Is it safe? Is it allowed? Is not allowing it in churches still taken serious?

Enjoy listening!

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Clinton has been part of the development sector practicing media and societal engagement for the past 5 years. He is an ever-growing leader, specializing in media and communications with a special bias towards using digital marketing tools like social media and bulk SMS platforms. His experience includes but is not limited to training, strategic partnerships, advocacy, research, documentation, arts programming, human capital development and enhancement informed by empirical research of needs, strategic analysis and development, monitoring and evaluation of the operating environment and project implementation. Clinton has a good exposure of various contexts and environments and this has helped him become an open-minded and inclusive individual. He has relevant skills at content creation using designing softwares like CorelDraw and is flexible to create content using CANVA .For 4 years, Clinton managed content creation and distribution for Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust. Clinton is capable of developing a social media strategy that best suits the firm and its audience. Currently, Clinton is the Podcast Manager for 263Chat.

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health
News
Health

You cannot copy content of this page