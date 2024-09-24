Shoko Festival Set to Energize Harare and Chitungwiza with Urban Culture Celebration

Harare and Chitungwiza are gearing up for a high-energy week as Zimbabwe’s longest-running urban culture festival, Shoko Festival, returns with an exciting lineup from September 26 to 28.

This year’s edition boasts an array of star-studded performances, headlined by South Africa-based hip-hop sensation Nadia Nakai, Zimdancehall award-winner Master H, chart-topping rapper Voltz JT, rising hip-hop star Kayflow, and Afro-pop powerhouse Tamy Moyo.

Also making waves in the lineup is Zimbabwean-born, U.S.-based comedian Learnmore Jonasi, known for his viral performances on America’s Got Talent that catapulted him to the Finals.

Jonasi is set to headline Shoko Comedy Night in what will be his first performance in Zimbabwe since his AGT success.

This year’s festival runs under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora, a nod to the symbolic road that has long divided different social classes in Harare.

The theme embodies Shoko’s commitment to bridging divides and uniting diverse backgrounds and cultures through music, comedy, and art.

“We’re celebrating Zimbabweans who are making it big on the international stage. We are proud to bring home talents like Learnmore Jonasi and Nadia Nakai as our headliners,” said Shoko Festival Director Samm Farai Monro, better known as Comrade Fatso.

The festival kicks off at Harare Gardens on September 26 with Shoko Comedy Night, featuring Jonasi in a special homecoming performance.

Mash Up Night follows on September 27, with more than 15 acts taking the stage, including Nakai and Kayflow.

Shoko’s grand finale, “Peace in the Hood,” will take place at Chitungwiza’s Unit L Community Hall Grounds, showcasing acts like Master H, Voltz JT, Young Gemini, Tamy Moyo, and more.

“At the same time, we are so excited to present powerful new Zimbabwean urban acts and unique programming that challenges the norm and stirs things up,” added Monro.

“Shoko 2024 is going to be a coming together of urban culture from both North and South of Samora, as we kick off in Harare City Centre and then take it out to the Hood in Chitungwiza.”

