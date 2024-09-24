US Ambassador Reaffirms Support for Strengthening Zimbabwe’s Democratic Institutions

The United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s path towards building strong democratic institutions.

During a courtesy call on Monday, Tremont met with Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, where she highlighted the importance of enhancing Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions, with a particular emphasis on Parliament’s role in ensuring good governance, oversight, and transparency.

“It was a pleasure meeting the Honourable Speaker. We had an engaging conversation about the US commitment to the people of Zimbabwe since independence and the various initiatives we are involved in to strengthen our relationship.

“We discussed ways to improve this relationship, especially through the role of Parliament in fostering strong democratic institutions, promoting transparency, and providing oversight, all essential to advancing Zimbabwe’s democratic trajectory,” said Tremont.

The United States has been a key development partner to Zimbabwe, providing critical support in sectors such as health, education, food security, and economic development, contributing billions of US dollars through its agency USAID and other partners.

In addition, the US has invested in programs aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s democratic foundations.

Ambassador Tremont highlighted the importance of Parliament functioning effectively as a pillar of democracy, emphasizing the need for transparency and oversight in its operations.

“Parliament has the power to enact laws that promote transparency, combat corruption, and ensure that the executive remains accountable to the people. Its role goes beyond legislation—it represents the will of the people and safeguards the democratic principles on which Zimbabwe was founded,” Tremont said.

The meeting sparked a moment of reflection and a call for reform, as both nations work towards building a stronger partnership based on mutual respect for democratic values.

Relations between Washington and Harare soured two decades ago, but the US remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s development and democratic progress.

