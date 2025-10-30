Six Killed, Dozens Injured in Harare–Mukumbura Road Bus Crash

Six people have died and 40 others were injured after a bus overturned along the Harare–Mukumbura Road in the early hours of Thursday, police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident happened at around 04:30 near the 131-kilometre peg.

The Yutong bus carrying 55 passengers and travelling towards Bindura reportedly had a tyre burst causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle overturned once before landing on its side.

“Six people died on the spot, while 40 others were injured,” the police said.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Bindura Provincial Hospital for post-mortem examinations while the injured were ferried to hospitals in Karanda, Madziwa, Mt Darwin and Bindura for treatment.

Police said the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been notified.