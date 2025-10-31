Gvt to Crack Down on Overloaded Trucks in Bid to Protect Major Highways

By Parvel H. Makona

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced a tough enforcement campaign against overloaded trucks on the country’s main highways warning operators they face heavy penalties for breaching axle load limits.

The ministry said the clampdown follows significant investment in national road rehabilitation including the ongoing upgrade of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway a key route for tourism and trade.

“To protect this critical infrastructure and ensure its longevity, there will be zero tolerance for overloaded vehicles and trucks found to be overloaded will face severe penalties in accordance with the law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities say the enforcement effort will not be limited to the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road but will extend across all major highways amid concerns that overloading accelerates road deterioration, increases maintenance costs and poses safety risks for motorists.

Transporters and drivers have been urged to comply with axle load regulations with weighbridges and road checkpoints set to play a key role in monitoring adherence.

The operation is being rolled out under the hashtag #KilometerByKilometer which the ministry says reflects efforts to build a safer and more durable national road network.