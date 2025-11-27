Stanbic Bank Pledges Bigger Backing for Zim’s Tourism Revival

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is aiming to lure more local tourists to improve domestic tourism

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe says it is stepping up support for the country’s tourism industry offering a suite of financial products aimed at strengthening one of the country’s key economic sectors.

The financial services group, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group provides a range of loan facilities for tourism operators and plays what it describes as a strategic role in helping businesses navigate currency and investment challenges.

Betty Murambadoro, the bank’s Executive Director for Corporate and Investment Banking, said Stanbic’s approach is shaped by a detailed understanding of industry cycles.

“We value open dialogue and collaboration, enabling us to tailor financial structures that align with our customers’ evolving requirements. Our approach is not just transactional, it’s adaptive,” she said.

Murambadoro pointed to the bank’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of its commitment saying Stanbic offered flexible solutions as the sector grappled with the severe downturn in travel.

Tourism operators can access several loan products including asset finance for vehicles and equipment working-capital support for both peak and low seasons, standby facilities and infrastructure development financing for expansion.

The bank has previously backed hotel upgrades, new tourism projects, and syndicated deals.

Murambadoro added that Stanbic also helps clients manage currency risks through multi-currency accounts in major denominations such as the US dollar, euro and South African rand.

The bank provides foreign exchange advisory services and cross-border trade financing for firms expanding within the region.

“These services are designed to help tourism operators remain competitive in a globalised market. Many of our clients are moving into countries where Stanbic has a presence, and we assist them from the early stages of exchange control,” she said.

She noted that the bank’s treasury division supports currency conversions across several international currencies including the Chinese renminbi which Stanbic introduced for settlements in recent years.

Vongai Mhazo, the bank’s Vice President for Telecoms and Tourism said the sector could also benefit from a recently secured €20m credit line from the European Investment Bank.

The facility targets SMEs and women-led businesses but is also open to tourism enterprises offering long-term and affordable financing.

“While the allocation is not sector-specific, it can be accessed by tourism-related enterprises, especially those owned or led by women. Businesses that employ or serve a significant number of women will receive special consideration,” she said.

Stanbic’s support for tourism is also reflected in its participation in sector events.

The bank was the platinum sponsor of the 3rd Annual AESATA Travel Agents’ Conference held from 1–3 October 2025.

Mhazo said attending such platforms strengthens the bank’s understanding of sector dynamics and creates opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

“We view platforms such as AESATA not just as branding opportunities, but as strategic investments in sector transformation. Our participation demonstrates that we understand the sector and want to grow with it,” she said.

She added that this year’s conference had already opened new business opportunities for the bank with several potential clients expected to come on board as a result.