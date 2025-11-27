ZERA Dismisses Solar Tax Claims

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has rubbished claims circulating on social media alleging that the government is preparing to tax households using solar power, describing the reports as malicious and entirely false.

In a statement, the ZERA said the allegations had no basis in fact and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

“There is no levy or charge required nor will there be to install or own a solar system for domestic use,” the regulator said.

The false claims, ZERA said threaten to undermine national efforts to expand access to clean energy under the recently launched National Energy Compact which commits Zimbabwe to achieving universal energy access by 2030.

“The government aims to ensure that no one and no place is left behind as we increase the roll-out of all energy forms, including solar,” the Authority said.

Authorities have in recent years stepped up incentives to boost renewable energy adoption including duty-free importation of solar equipment, training programmes for installers and net-metering rules that allow households to feed surplus electricity into the national grid.

ZERA said these initiatives clearly demonstrate government’s intention to promote, not penalise, the uptake of solar systems.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to completely ignore malicious statements, as they are contrary to government policy and priorities,” the regulator added.

ZERA also urged citizens to rely on verified information from official channels warning that unsubstantiated social media posts risk sowing unnecessary alarm.