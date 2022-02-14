Strive Masiyiwa Quitting Facebook

Telecommunications mogul and Econet Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa has announced that he is leaving the Mark Zuckerberg owned social application, Facebook, by end of February.

Masiyiwa broke the news in a recent Facebook post where he was advising followers on the importance of reading.

“As we’re on the countdown to the last days of the platform at the end of this month, I want to remind you of one of the most important lessons I’ve taught here since back in 2013 when we got started: The importance of #Reading.”

This comes after his 2020 announcement where he highlighted that it felt discomforting for him, as an entrepreneur, to promote Facebook when he could also create his own avenue.

“When I told you at the beginning of 2020 that I was going to shut down my Facebook account at the end of the year, some of you were quite dismayed. But you know that we have been using this Innovation called Facebook for 7 years now, and whilst I think it is fantastic, as an entrepreneur I can never be satisfied with using someone’s product without at least trying something myself. Neither should you in your own field,” Masiyiwa said.