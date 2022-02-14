T Freddy’s New Single Revisits “Rape Allegation” Incident

Popular Harare preacher Prophet T Freddy has released a new single which speaks about his recent trial on charges of raping a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Freddy who previously sang about an incident that happened at his church when Harare City Council destroyed his shade, has returned with “I Wanna Cry”, a track that delves into the trials and tribulations he went through since 2020.

In the new song which is accompanied with a video, Freddy is in a conversation with his father who consoles him to stop crying over the challenges he went through.

He appeals to the Holy spirit to console him and refers to the Bible which spoke about the word of God being the sanctuary to all those going through trial.

Below is the link to the video:

https://youtu.be/FFeSa2s_pq00

T Freddy was last week acquitted of rape charges by the Harare Magistrate Court after a ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti claimed she had been sexually abused by the popular prophet.