Student (24) in Court Over Alleged US$20K WhatsApp Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A student at Chinhoyi University of Technology who is also the co-director of Consecration Mega Deals (Private) Limited has appeared in court on fraud charges after allegedly duping more than 40 people out of US$20 000 by falsely promising they would receive their investments back with interest after 35 days.

Tanaka Kelly Miller (24) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai, and the matter was remanded to 3 August 2026.

​The State represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that sometime in September 2024, Miller and her accomplice—a co-director of Consecration Mega Deals Private Limited—formed a WhatsApp group named “CMD Fashions,” claiming to run a clothing business.

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The group administrator, Consecration Mapuranga, who remains at large, reportedly posted an investment message on the group inviting potential investors.

​Complainants would allegedly communicate directly with the administrator who then directed interested victims to their shops to deposit their investments.

These shops were located at Number 86 Rezende Street, Centric Mall (Shops 9, 10, and 14 along Jason Moyo Avenue), and Crossover Mall (Shop G1 at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and Julius Nyerere Way).

​As a director of the company, Miller allegedly participated in an investment scam that defrauded complainants under the guise of corporate investment.

She caused them to hand over various amounts of cash to their cashiers who have already been arrested and remanded in connection with the case.

​Detectives from CID Commercial Crimes Division (CCD) Northern Region caught wind of the operation, joined the WhatsApp groups, and gathered intelligence on the scam.

​On 2 July 2026, detectives received information regarding Miller’s whereabouts, leading to her arrest.

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As a result of Miller’s actions, the complainants were defrauded of a total of US$20 600.

There is a high probability that this amount will rise and nothing has been recovered yet.