Suspended Harare Town Clerk Trial Postponed

The trial of suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office has been postponed to next month.

Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeyiwa postponed the matter to October 18 2021 after it emerged that Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga was unavailable due to a bereavement.

Allegations are that at an unknown date to the prosecutor but during the period extending from July 2018 to September 2018, Chisango being a public officer acted inconsistent with his duties by showing disfavour to complainant Georgios Katsimberis by claiming that he had built a show house on stand 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale Harare without approved plan while favouring Pokugara Properties (PVT) Ltd in a dispute between complainant Georgios Katsimberis and Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd.

Chisango has become a ‘resident’ at the Harare magistrates’ court facing a litany of charges during his tenure at Town House. He is represented by lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

Chisango in his personal capacity alongside controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Pokugara Properties and its employees Michael Van Blerk, Mandla Marlone Ndebele and three City of Harare officials Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi are also facing malicious damage to property charges after they allegedly connived to destroy the show house built by Katsimberis.