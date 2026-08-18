Tagwirei Among 10 New Senators Appointed by Mnangagwa

Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is among 10 people appointed to the country’s Senate by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The appointments were announced in Parliament by Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda who said the move was in line with the Constitution.

Those appointed are Jabulani Sibanda, Mary Mliswa, Nokuthula Mastikinyere, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Godwills Masimirebwa, Lucy Chitaga, General Gibson Mashingaidze, Makhosini Hlongwane, Brilliant Dube and Irene Mutumba.

Mudenda said the appointments were made under Section 120(1)(e) of the Constitution which allows the president to appoint 10 senators based on professional skills and other competencies.

“Pursuant to section 120 subsection 1e of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as amended which provides for the appointment of ten senators by his excellency the president chosen for their professional skills and other competencies after consultation with the National Assembly, I have the I have to inform the house that his excellency the president is desirous of appointing the following as senators,” said Mudenda.

The appointments bring a mix of business, political, military and professional experience into the upper house of Parliament.

Tagwirei is the most high-profile name among the new appointees while the list also includes former cabinet minister Makhosini Hlongwane and retired army general Gibson Mashingaidze.

The constitutional provision gives the president the power to select the 10 senators following consultation with the National Assembly.

The Senate is one of the two chambers of Parliament alongside the National Assembly and plays a role in scrutinising legislation and representing the country’s provinces and other constituencies.