Victoria Falls Bridge to Close for Global Car Celebration

The Victoria Falls Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, 21 August, to make way for a Mercedes-Benz international anniversary celebration, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has announced.

The bridge will be closed between 09:00 and 10:00 as part of the Mercedes-Benz 140-Year Celebration, themed “One Bridge, Two Countries”.

The event will take place on and around the iconic bridge which connects Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The ZTA said the temporary closure was necessary to ensure the safety of participants and allow the event to proceed smoothly.

“The temporary closure is necessary to facilitate the Mercedes-Benz 140-Year Celebration ‘One Bridge, Two Countries’ event, which will take place on and around the Victoria Falls Bridge,” the authority said.

“During this period, all vehicular traffic across the bridge will be suspended to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth execution of the event.”

The authority urged motorists, pedestrians, border users, tourism operators and members of the public to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions from traffic management and security personnel deployed at the site.

The closure is expected to affect traffic between the two countries during the one-hour period.

The ZTA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase the Victoria Falls Bridge as an iconic regional landmark during a major international celebration.

“The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may result from this temporary closure and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders as this iconic landmark is showcased during this significant international celebration,” it said.