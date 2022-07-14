Take Advantage Of New Radio, TV Stations, Mutsvangwa Tells Trainee Journalists

Minister of Information and publicity, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has urged trainee journalists to take advantage of the newly licensed radio and television stations to create content that empowers marginalized communities to participate in national development.

By Wilson Waison

Addressing journalism students at Harare Polytechnic College on Wednesday, Mutsvangwa urged media practitioners to create content that empowers marginalized communities.

“Journalists are tasked to create content that will yield diversity in the media fraternity as well as inform and educate the marginalized communities.

“Radio allows dialogue and participation at local community level, allowing development thereby empowering the locals,” said Mutsvangwa.

She said government viewed community radio stations as key partners in the dissemination of information to marginalized communities.

“Community radios stations will help the government to disseminate information which is area specific especially to disaster prone communities.

“To avoid catastrophic disasters, community radios in areas like Chimanimani, the local people will be aware of possible hazards and easily evacuate in time,” added Mutsvangwa.

Speaking at the same event, Head of Department for Mass Communication at Harare Polytechnic College, Terrence Antonio said the campus radio was ready to go on air.

“What left is the procurement of a transmitter that will allow the radio to broadcast on frequency.

“UNESCO is supporting the institution in the procurement and funding of the campus radio,” he added.

According to UNESCO, radio as a medium can shape a society’s experience of diversity and serve communities offering a wide range of programs.

