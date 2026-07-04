Advocate Dinha Escapes Serious Injury

Harare – Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare deputy Minister Advocate Mercy Dinha and her husband Advocate Martin Dinha escaped unharmed after their vehicle was struck by a small lorry in an alleged drink-driving incident near the Murombedzi turn-off in Zvimba on Monday night.

Advocate Martin Dinha said their vehicle was parked off the road at the Murombedzi–Chinhoyi junction while a pastor was measuring campaign billboards when the collision occurred.

“We thank God that me and Honourable Mai Dinha are all well and fine,” Dinha said.

According to Dinha, a small lorry driven by a suspected drunk driver left the road and crashed into their parked vehicle with what he described as a heavy impact.

He said the couple had pulled off the road before the collision, adding that their car sustained extensive damage.

Dinha said the lorry driver suffered a cut to the upper right side of his head while two young male passengers sustained minor injuries.

“Our car was seriously damaged,” he said.