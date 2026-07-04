Saturday, July 4, 2026
logo
mobile-logo
 
HomeNewsAdvocate Dinha Escapes Serious Injury
News
0 likes
40 seen
0 Comments

Advocate Dinha Escapes Serious Injury

Harare – Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare deputy Minister Advocate Mercy Dinha and her husband Advocate Martin Dinha escaped unharmed after their vehicle was struck by a small lorry in an alleged drink-driving incident near the Murombedzi turn-off in Zvimba on Monday night.

Advocate Martin Dinha said their vehicle was parked off the road at the Murombedzi–Chinhoyi junction while a pastor was measuring campaign billboards when the collision occurred.

“We thank God that me and Honourable Mai Dinha are all well and fine,” Dinha said.

According to Dinha, a small lorry driven by a suspected drunk driver left the road and crashed into their parked vehicle with what he described as a heavy impact.

He said the couple had pulled off the road before the collision, adding that their car sustained extensive damage.

Dinha said the lorry driver suffered a cut to the upper right side of his head while two young male passengers sustained minor injuries.

“Our car was seriously damaged,” he said.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

News
News
News
News
News
News

You cannot copy content of this page