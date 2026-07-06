Suzuki Unveils Premium Hybrid SUV as CFAO Mobility Expands Zim Investment

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe has unveiled the all-new Suzuki Across, a premium mild hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) as the company steps up its investment in Zimbabwe’s automotive sector amid rising demand for fuel-efficient, technologically advanced vehicles.

Retailing at US$34 000, the new model was launched at CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe’s recently opened Suzuki showroom in Harare with company executives describing it as a significant addition to the local market and part of a broader strategy to strengthen the brand’s presence nationwide.

The launch comes as the company accelerates plans to expand its dealership network and improve after-sales support through additional investment in infrastructure, technical training and parts availability.

Speaking during the launch, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe Managing Director Carl Varga said changing consumer preferences were driving demand for vehicles that offer more than just transportation.

“Zimbabwean motorists are looking for vehicles that make sense on more than one level. They want comfort, presence, efficiency, safety and dependable support after purchase,” said Varga.

He described the Suzuki Across as a premium SUV that combines a refined driving experience with the practicality and reliability that have become synonymous with the Suzuki brand.

The vehicle is equipped with mild hybrid technology, spacious interiors, advanced driver-assistance systems, modern infotainment features and a bold SUV design.

It is targeted at families, business executives and entrepreneurs seeking premium mobility while keeping operating costs under control.

General Manager of the Multibrand Business Unit, Lawrence Mawoni, said the launch reflected the next stage of Suzuki’s growth in Zimbabwe.

“The Suzuki Across tells a bigger story about the brand. Suzuki has earned trust in Zimbabwe because it understands practical motoring, but this model shows that practicality can also be premium,” he said.

Mawoni said the Across offers existing Suzuki owners an opportunity to upgrade while presenting prospective buyers with an alternative to imported used luxury SUVs.

Company officials also highlighted Suzuki’s growing market performance, noting that the manufacturer sold more than 3.55 million vehicles globally last year, making it Japan’s second-largest vehicle manufacturer by sales.

In Zimbabwe, demand for the brand has continued to grow steadily, with the company recording its strongest monthly sales in recent months.

As part of its expansion strategy, CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe announced plans to open three additional Suzuki dealerships within the next 12 months, followed by two more over the subsequent two years.

The expansion programme will be backed by increased technical training, enhanced service infrastructure and improved availability of genuine spare parts, measures the company says are aimed at strengthening customer support across the country.

CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe, which was formed following the merger of Toyota Zimbabwe and CFAO Motors, represents Toyota, Suzuki, Volkswagen and Hino in the local market.

The company says customers will continue to benefit from integrated sales, financing, servicing, diagnostics and genuine parts support through its expanding national network.

To improve accessibility, the Suzuki Across will also be offered through the company’s Vehicle Asset Finance scheme, subject to approval, allowing both individual and corporate customers to purchase the vehicle through flexible financing arrangements.

The launch signals CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe’s continued confidence in the country’s automotive sector as it seeks to widen access to modern, fuel-efficient vehicles while investing in dealership infrastructure and customer support services.