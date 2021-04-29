The Mesh Celebrates Four Years In Different Style

The Mesh, a social gathering which brings together enterprising people, music lovers, and artists will this year celebrate four years of existence albeit under strict COVID-19 rules.

Organizers of the event told 263Chat that although the celebrations will be different from years prior, expectations are high that it will live to its billing.

“COVID-19 has made many businesses remodel but nothing much on the model of The Mesh has been affected. Yes, we are also going virtually but that’s something we were doing before the pandemic. It is still live music, constructive dialogue, and food with, however, adherence to the government’s CVODI-19 regulations currently in place,” The Mesh Zimbabwe Assistant Event Manager, Nyaradzo Matanga told this publication.

Public gatherings of more than 50 people remain banned as the government tries to curtail the spread of the coronavirus which has killed 1 565 in Zimbabwe out of the 38 191 cases recorded, while 35 517 people have recovered.

Matanga said the social gathering remains an open space for, especially, young people, to network with business leaders

“(Over the past four years) We have managed to directly provide opportunities for close to 60 young-people-owned businesses to exhibit and generate leads and make synergies with bigger corporates and business people. We have hosted movers and shakers from the Top Chief Executive Officers including Dr. Lance Mambondiani, Natalie Jabangwe, Presidential Advisory Council members to TV and Radio personalities, and top award-winning entrepreneurs.

“We have managed to synergize with corporates like Elevate, Akello, and also did a Forbes Africa 30 under 30. Furthermore, we managed to give platforms to rising artists who we allow to come and perform as curtain-raisers to established artists who come through to perform,” she added.

In adhering to COVID-19 protocols, Matanga said all measures are in place to ensure the safety of revelers.

“In partnership with Chez Zandi our host, we have put in place sanitizing machines to use on all ports of entry, and the place is set in a social distancing enabling criteria. Our event is a very relaxed networking web for young adults to come through and they can come through knowing that their safety as far as Covid is concerned is totally guaranteed,” she said.