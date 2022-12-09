The Mesh Goes To Capetown

The Mesh Zimbabwe will next week hold its first edition in Capetown South Africa as it continues to go beyond borders.

The Capetown Edition will be held at Bosa Restaurant in Woodridge, Milnerton starting at 4pm on 17 December. This edition follows the highly successful London edition which was held in September.

The social gathering brings leaders from various sectors to share experiences with ordinary people and be a source of inspiration for those willing to better their careers.

During the latest leg of the event, speakers drawn from business and corporate spaces will share their career successes. These include UK- based Shingle Fundira an Author, life coach and Medication Awareness Trainer. Shingie was also among the speakers for the London Edition.

Other speakers include Unotida Nyoni a Financial Leadership expert, Mpumi Nobiva award-winning Communications Strategist and Artist and also Wayne Heuer a Capetown-based Serial Entrepreneur.

