Tuesday, June 14, 2022
#263Chat, Podcast
1 Comment

The Unrated Underrated – Focus on Reich

In an effort to exhibit the marginalized talent, 263Chat is launching The Unrated Underrated. This is a show that will be bringing out the realities of artists who are trying to make it but have no resources or those who have art that is not being appreciated. This show brings the backyard artists to the whole yard. We are not limited to musicians, we can look at actors, content creators, you name it.

In this second episode, Jaivi interviews Reich, a Zimbabwean musican.

Latest comment

  • JAIVI / June 13, 2022

    JAIVI chilling with Reich

    Reply /

