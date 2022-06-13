Violence Breaks Out At CCC Activist’s Funeral

Alleged Zanu PF members have unleashed violence at the funeral of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali whose decomposed body was found in a well in Nyatsime on Saturday.

According to CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, about 20 party members were allegedly kidnapped by suspected Zanu PF members who are reported to have assaulted the late activist’s family members.

“About 20 CCC women who had come to mourn Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime have been kidnapped by Zanu PF thugs who are also beating up family members. Zanu PF has ordered the family to leave the funeral,” said Mahere.

CCC deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala has also confirmed the violent scenes at Ali’s funeral saying the kidnapped women had not been located.

Since Saturday when Ali was confirmed dead, the ruling party and CCC have been fighting for her body, with Sikhala posting on Twitter that they were approaching the courts to stop Zanu PF legislator and councilor for the area from “hijacking” the funeral.

“ZANU PF attacked everyone at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral last night and highjacked the funeral. We are going to Court on an urgent basis now to interdict their MP, Cllr and Simba Chisango who are leading the funeral highjackers,” said Sikhala.

Zanu PF information director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has accused CCC of making false claims and turning Ali’s death into a political campaign.

“This is a disgrace,” said Mugwadi.

The police said investigations are still underway to ascertain the cause of Ali’s death while appealing to the public to be patient.

“The public is urged to be patient and allow the criminal investigations to proceed smoothly.

“The police reiterates that this is a callous and heinous crime … all efforts will be made to ensure that suspects are brought to book without fail. However, any form of intimidation or threats under the guise of politics or social media antics are being monitored by the police,” said police in a statement.