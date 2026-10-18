Three Killed, Five Seriously Injured in Harare–Bulawayo Road Crash

Three people including the driver have died and five others were seriously injured in a road traffic accident involving a Nissan AD van and a Scania truck near Kadoma.

The accident occurred at the 128-kilometre peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Road on Saturday at around 15:00, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Nissan AD van which was carrying seven passengers and travelling towards Harare sideswiped a Scania truck travelling in the opposite direction.

“Three occupants of the Nissan AD van, including the driver, died on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations while the injured were admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.

The police have confirmed the circumstances of the crash but further details about its cause were not immediately available.