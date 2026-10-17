Harare Man Faces Murder Charge After Alleged $50 Robbery Turns Deadly

A 39 year old Harare man has appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing a murder charge over the alleged assault and robbery of a man who later died from his injuries.

The court heard that Daniel Munemo and two alleged accomplices identified only as Inno and Kabhachi whose real names are not known, allegedly plotted to rob the victim of his cellphone and cash on 5 August.

The trio allegedly confronted the victim while armed with an axe handle and assaulted him several times before searching him and stealing an Itel A56 cellphone and US$50 in cash.

Despite his injuries, the victim reportedly managed to reach a nearby police station to report the assault.

He was subsequently referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical treatment.

However, he died from his injuries on 15 August.

A post-mortem examination reportedly revealed that the victim had sustained fractures to both hands and both legs as well as broken ribs.

Munemo was identified and arrested on 14 August at a squatter camp near Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was remanded in custody.