Three Men Jailed After Fatal Assault on Nephew

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Three Inyathi men have each been sentenced to three years in prison after they were convicted of culpable homicide for fatally assaulting their nephew, Dumisani Nunu (27).

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mzimkhulu Mthombeni (44), Masotsha Mthombeni (49) and Obert Mthombeni (66) all from the Chief Mtshana area in Inyathi were sentenced by the High Court of Zimbabwe sitting at Hwange.

“The trio fatally assaulted their nephew, Dumisani Nunu (27), on the 4th of July 2025 after he drunkenly attacked two women,” said the NPAZ.

The court heard that after the incident, the three men tied Nunu up and subjected him to repeated assaults using fists, sticks and a leather strop leaving him with fatal head injuries.

“Although they denied intending to kill, the court found that their negligent conduct directly caused Nunu’s death,” said the NPAZ.

The court sentenced each of the accused to five years in prison with two years suspended on condition of good behaviour.