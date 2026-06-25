Police Tip-Off Leads to Conviction of Karoi Drug Dealer

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 23-year-old Karoi man from Karoi has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of possessing crystal methamphetamine and dagga.

The Karoi Magistrates’ Court convicted David Wasii following his arrest on June 18 after police received information that he was allegedly smoking and selling drugs from his residence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), police officers acted on a tip-off and proceeded to the suspect’s home at around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, they allegedly found Wasii smoking crystal methamphetamine.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of two sachets of crystal methamphetamine and 20 packaged sachets of loose dagga concealed in a small red bag.

Authorities said the drugs were ready for sale.

The court heard that the seized substances included approximately 660 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 80 grams of dagga.