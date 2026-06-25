Man Jailed for Raping Ex-Lover

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 42-year-old man from Juta Village 2 under Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge has been sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison after being convicted of raping his 19-year-old ex-lover.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the incident occurred on May 16 when the offender wrongfully entered the residence and hid under the bed.

“When the victim,who was home alone, went to investigate the noise, the offender emerged, blocked her escape, and forcibly covered her mouth to silence her cries. He then forced her onto a mattress, covered her face with a blanket, and raped her,” said NPAZ.

The court heard that, after the attack the victim contacted her aunt , who escorted her to ZRP Lutumba Base to file a report.

” Forensic evidence from the scene and medical report from Beitbridge Hospital were presented as key evidence,” said NPAZ.