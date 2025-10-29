Three Season Ban for Herentals FC Officials

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has slapped Herentals Football Club with a US$5 000 fine and ordered the team to play three home matches behind closed doors following violent incidents involving the club’s security officials during a league match against Caps United at Rufaro Stadium on 13 September 2025.

According to the PSL Disciplinary Committee, Herentals FC pleaded guilty to breaching league rules after one of their security officials assaulted a fan in the VVIP area while another attacked a police officer after the match.

The committee in its ruling said it was deeply concerned by Herentals’ recurring disciplinary issues noting that the club and its officials particularly the same two individuals Paradzai Afa and Tairos Ngoma have previously appeared before the disciplinary panel for similar offences.

“The previous sanctions imposed on the club and its officials have not been effective in deterring further misconduct,” read a statement from the PSL

As a result, both Afa and Ngoma have been banned from performing any official club duties during PSL matches for the next three seasons.

The sanctions will take effect from Matchday 32 beginning with Herentals’ home fixture against Yadah FC.

Only accredited personnel will be permitted to attend the next three home games.

PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare said the league remains committed to ensuring safety and discipline within Zimbabwean football.

“The PSL reiterates its commitment to upholding safety and security in football. Clubs are urged to ensure that their officials and security personnel are properly trained and that they conduct themselves in accordance with PSL Rules and Regulations,” Bare said.

The latest disciplinary action adds to growing concerns about crowd control and professionalism within local football.