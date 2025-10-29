Afghanistan Cruise to 53-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe in Harare T20

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Afghanistan delivered a commanding performance to secure a 53-run win over Zimbabwe in a T20 international at Harare Sports Club.

After being sent in to bat, the visitors posted an imposing total of 180 for six anchored by a fluent 52 off 33 balls from opener Ibrahim Zadran who struck six fours and a six.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided solid support with a brisk 39 off 25 deliveries also peppered with boundaries.

Their attacking start laid a firm foundation for Afghanistan’s innings.

In response, Zimbabwe faltered under the scoreboard pressure and were dismissed for 127.

Tinotenda Maposa’s quickfire 32 off 15 balls was the only notable resistance against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred with the ball claiming four wickets while Azmatullah Omarzai took three to complete a comprehensive dismantling of Zimbabwe’s batting lineup.

The victory gave Afghanistan an early edge in the series underscoring their balance and consistency.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need to regroup swiftly to stay competitive in the remaining fixtures.