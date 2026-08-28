MMCZ Flags 18 Suspected Mineral Smuggling Cases

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has recorded 18 cases of suspected mineral smuggling and irregular movement involving more than 2 600 tonnes of mineral material and metal scrap since January.

The cases, recorded between January and 20 August 2026 come as the government steps up efforts to improve accountability across the mining value chain and curb the illegal export of the country’s mineral resources.

MMCZ General Manager Dr Nomusa Jane Moyo said the cases involved 2 654.88 tonnes of material with lithium, chrome and silica featuring prominently.

This includes a 1 500-tonne stockpile of chrome concentrate in Darwendale which was embargoed while investigations continued.

“The nature of offenses included movement without valid documentation, misuse or falsification of export papers, cargo misdeclaration and attempted movement of unbeneficiated mineral ore,” Dr Moyo said in MMCZ’s maiden Mineral Resource Accounting and Surveillance Market Update.

Critical minerals have emerged as a major focus of surveillance as the country pushes for greater local beneficiation and tighter controls on the export of unprocessed minerals.

Dr Moyo said most of the cases were detected at border posts reflecting increased enforcement following the deployment of permanent Mineral Resource Accounting inspectors.

The inspectors verify mineral consignments, physically inspect cargo and collect samples where laboratory analysis is required.

On 27 July, inspectors at Forbes Border Post intercepted a truck carrying 33 tonnes of lithium spodumene ore.

The consignment was reportedly accompanied by photocopied export documents purporting to cover lithium concentrate.

The case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department’s Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (CIDMFFU) with the agent taken into custody pending a court appearance.

A separate case at Forbes on 3 August involved three tonnes of lithium ore and 28 tonnes of spodumene concentrate.

“The matter was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department’s Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (CIDMFFU). The company subsequently pleaded guilty to smuggling and was fined,” Dr Moyo said.

The latest case was recorded at Beitbridge on 20 August where inspectors intercepted a truck carrying 36.88 tonnes of suspected copper and aluminium scrap destined for South Africa.

The truck reportedly had no supporting documentation for the cargo and had been presented as an empty vehicle.

The driver was arrested under the Copper Control Act while MMCZ officials collected samples for laboratory analysis.

Dr Moyo said the corporation had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to illegal mineral exports.

“MMCZ maintains zero tolerance for the illegal export of minerals. Our strengthened Mineral Resource Accounting is giving the country greater accountability over what is produced and exported, ensuring that Zimbabwe realises true value for its mineral wealth,” she said.

The corporation works with law-enforcement agencies including the CIDMFFU, Zimbabwe Republic Police Intelligence, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The investigations have resulted in arrests, court appearances, fines, forfeiture of mineral ore to the state, impoundment of consignments and the return of undocumented minerals to their source.

MMCZ said physical inspections remained essential because documentation alone could fail to expose cargo substitution, falsified export papers and attempts to pass off unprocessed ore as concentrate.

Dr Moyo said surveillance would continue through mine-level monitoring, border inspections, intelligence gathering, sampling and joint enforcement operations.

“The objective is to ensure that Zimbabwe can account for its mineral resources from source to market and that mineral exports comply with national laws and Government policy on value addition and beneficiation,” she said.