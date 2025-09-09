Transport Fees Slashed as Govt Tackles Cost of Doing Business

The Government has announced sweeping reforms in the transport sector including the scrapping of a controversial US$23,000 transit fuel duty as part of wider efforts to reduce the cost of doing business and boost economic growth.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere told journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare that Cabinet had approved a comprehensive review of licences, permits, levies and fees across the transport industry.

“Cabinet considered and approved the review of licences, permits, levies and fees in the transport sector in line with the earlier Cabinet decision of 29 July 2025 which approved the implementation of a raft of business reforms in twelve sectors of the economy,” Muswere said.

He explained that the reforms aim to cut regulatory overlaps, remove unnecessary charges and reduce unjustifiably high costs in key subsectors such as passenger transport, haulage, taxis, tobacco transportation and boating services.

Cross-cutting costs linked to vehicle registration, licensing and change of ownership administered by the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) were also reviewed.

Local authority parking and traffic management fees are part of the overhaul.

Muswere said Cabinet directed the immediate scrapping of the US$23,000 transit fuel duty payable to ZIMRA adding that “the relevant Statutory Instrument will be repealed accordingly.”

The government says the changes are expected to make the country’s transport sector more competitive while supporting wider business reforms designed to stimulate growth.

The reviewed licences and fees will undergo further refinements before being gazetted but officials insist the reforms mark a decisive step towards easing the cost burden on businesses and aligning the country’s transport system with regional best practices.