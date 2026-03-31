Turning The Tide: Psychologist Bright Nyanhete’s Roadmap For Tackling Drug Abuse In Zimbabwe

By Judith Nyuke

Substance abuse has rapidly become one of Zimbabwe’s most critical public health crises, tearing through the social fabric of both urban and rural communities.

The statistics are alarming: recent studies suggest that a staggering 57% of Zimbabwean youth have engaged in drug use, while 79% of citizens report that substance abuse is now widespread within their neighborhoods.

The spectrum of substances enticing Zimbabwe’s youth is expanding, moving beyond alcohol and cannabis to include inhalants and prescription drug abuse.

Yet, the data only tells part of the story; beneath the surface lie deeper issues of mental health struggles, economic hardship, and a desperate search for belonging.

In an insightful interview, men’s mental health and youth well-being expert Bright Nyanhete explores the drivers of this crisis and offers community-driven strategies to reverse the tide.

While alcohol remains the most accessible option, Nyanhete warns that the rise of synthetic drugs in urban centers is a growing cause for alarm.

“Substance use among youths is rarely just about experimentation. It is often tied to deeper issues—economic stress, unemployment, peer pressure, family instability, and unresolved trauma,” he said.

National trends reflect a worrying rise in youth drug abuse, which has jumped from 43% to 57% since 2017.

Nyanhete, who is also a trained Psychologist links this spike directly to mental health, explaining that many young people turn to substances to numbing the pain of depression and social isolation.

Ultimately, he views substance abuse not just as a choice, but as a symptom of deeper emotional and psychological distress.

“Prevention must start with mental health. If we create safe spaces where young people can talk openly and access support early, we reduce the likelihood of them turning to substances,” he said.

With 28% of adolescents in high-risk zones already using substances, the connection between drug use and low life satisfaction is undeniable.

Nyanhete argues for a two-pronged solution: early mental health screenings to catch issues early and a cultural shift toward open discussions about emotional health.

He views schools as the ultimate “prevention hubs” where life skills training and robust extracurricular programs—ranging from sports to science—can give young people the purpose they need to stay drug-free.

“Teachers must be trained to identify warning signs and respond with empathy rather than punishment,” he said.

Access to confidential counseling services, whether provided on-site or through external referrals, remains a vital component of the solution.

Public sentiment strongly supports this, with surveys indicating that 71% of Zimbabweans trust schools to effectively combat drug abuse.

However, the responsibility extends beyond the classroom; Nyanhete emphasises that families are the foundation of prevention.

He urges parents and guardians to foster open, non-judgmental communication, creating a “safe harbor” where young people feel truly heard and supported.

“Children who feel supported at home are less likely to seek comfort in harmful substances,” he explained.

Data reinforces the significance of the domestic environment, as 69% of the population identifies family support as a critical factor in addressing dependency.

Key familial interventions include behavioral monitoring and the demonstration of constructive stress-management strategies.

Beyond the household, a multi-sectoral approach is required to achieve systemic change.

Nyanhete calls for a strategic allocation of resources toward accessible mental health infrastructure.

This includes expanding tele-health capabilities to reach remote communities and decentralizing support by transforming community centers into hubs for peer-led prevention and youth engagement.

Nyanhete emphasized a restorative approach to justice, stating that “rehabilitation and education must take priority over punishment” to avoid the further marginalization of affected youth.

With substance abuse now identified as a national crisis, the need for a multi-disciplinary intervention has never been greater.

Encouragingly, Nyanhete noted that the national landscape is shifting; mental health is increasingly integrated into the country’s strategic priorities, accompanied by targeted prevention programs and youth empowerment frameworks.

“The leadership’s focus on social welfare and youth development is a vital step forward,” Nyanhete remarked, noting that real change occurs when policy aligns with community needs.

He highlighted that programs spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth, under Minister Tino Machakaire, have created essential platforms for engagement, while a broader government commitment continues to fortify the national response.

Nyanhete urged a culture of vigilance among parents and educators, pointing to early warning signs such as sudden mood swings, social withdrawal, declining grades, and secretive behavior.

“Approach with care, not judgment,” he advised. “The goal is to support, not to shame.”

Looking ahead, he outlined several immediate, community-led interventions.

These include organizing mental health campaigns, establishing counseling services—such as those facilitated by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation—and launching mentorship programs.

He also emphasised creating safe spaces through sports and arts, alongside partnerships with health professionals for screenings.

“These are achievable steps that make a meaningful difference quickly,” he noted.Ultimately, Nyanhete believes that a collective effort—uniting families, schools, and policymakers—is the only way forward.

“With the right support, young people can thrive. They simply need to feel seen, heard, and hopeful.”

The tide is beginning to shift as Zimbabwe aligns its national policies with community-led action; there is now a quiet confidence that by focusing on one life at a time, a healthier future for the nation’s youth is within reach.