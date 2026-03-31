Tension and Crowds Mark First Day of CAB 3 Hearings: ERC

Public hearings on proposed constitutional changes began across the country with local election watchdog Election Resource Center (ERC) warning that overcrowded venues and a tense political atmosphere risk undermining meaningful public participation.

In a statement, the ERC Africa said it had deployed observers to all 65 venues where citizens are being invited to give their views on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill 2026.

The hearings, running from 30 March to 2 April are being organised by the Parliament of Zimbabwe as part of the constitutional amendment process.

The election think tank said the environment leading up to the hearings had raised concerns among civil society groups and political stakeholders.

“The overall political environment remained tense at public hearing venues,” the Election Resource Centre Africa said adding that it was verifying reports about the safety of participants after they made submissions in some areas, including Bulawayo.

It also cited reports of political representatives being arrested or detained in cities such as Mutare and Gweru ahead of the hearings raising questions about whether citizens would feel free to express their views openly.

“The success of these hearings depends on the guaranteed safety and freedom of expression for all contributors,” the organisation said pointing to constitutional protections for free speech.

Observers reported that most hearings started on time although minor delays were recorded in Bulawayo.

However, the think tank said inadequate venues in several districts made it difficult for citizens to participate effectively.

It said the hall at Bulawayo City Hall was too small for the large number of people who attended with similar problems reported in other districts including Mutasa, Zvimba and Tsholotsho.

The Election Resource Centre Africa said only a small proportion of those present were able to make oral submissions because of time limits and large crowds.

“Meaningful participation requires that a representative cross-section of society has the opportunity to be heard,” the organisation said warning that the absence of clear criteria for selecting speakers could create “a risk of perceived partiality”.

The election watchdog said it would continue to monitor the public hearings through observer reports, media monitoring and open-source intelligence.

It added that the process represented “a critical moment in Zimbabwe’s democratic process”, but stressed that transparency, safety and wider participation would determine whether the consultations are seen as credible by citizens.