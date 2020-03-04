Two Fetuses Found Dumped in Mutare Sewer

MUTARE– Residents of Chikanga suburb have been left shell-shocked after two fetuses were discovery in their neighborhood over the weekend, amid growing concern over sprouting of backyard abortion facilities.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed both incidents.

Inspector Kakohwa said investigations are underway to establish the culprits behind the shameless acts.

He said the first foetus was discovered in Chikanga 1 around 08:00 at house number 1322.

A local resident, Mafumbate Madona who reported the matter to the police said she first noticed that their toilet flashing system was not working and took a wire to fix the drainage.

She then discovered a foetus in the drainage and proceeded to make a report at Chikanga police station.

The second foetus was discovered in a stream in Natview park at around 1000 hours by another resident Loveness Mupeti while taking a walk in her back yard field.

She she saw a foetus floating in a nearby stream and reported the matter at Chikanga Police.

Both fetuses were taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for postmortem.

Police have since warned the public against backyard abortions saying indulging in such criminal act will see both the women and those who aid them being arrested.