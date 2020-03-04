Tamborinyoka Trashes Reports Of G40 Funding

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance) has denied claims that they are being funded by disgruntled Zanu PF remnants of the G-40 cabal.

A statement by party deputy national spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka distanced the party from claims by self-exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi who recently revealed intricate details of their association with MDC.

Tamborinyoka said they were being funded by ordinary members.

“The MDC is a mammoth organization with countrywide endorsement that has been funded solely by ordinary Zimbabweans who have always toyed with the idea of change over the years.

“In the last election, the 2, 6 million votes received by President Nelson Chamisa came from the entire nation and from across the political parties. But there has been a negative campaign against a broad and united front of Zimbabweans, united solely by a common desire for justice, equality, freedom and democracy,” said Tamborinyoka.

He added that whilst they will not budge, they are open to any Zimbabwean who wishes to join the MDC.

“That emerging common front of diverse Zimbabweans has been actively encouraged by the illegitimate regime’s unbridled incompetence. We will not pander the whims of those against the emerging united front fighting for democracy and transformation in this country. We will not close our doors to any Zimbabwean who wishes to join the train of change; this rolling change juggernaut that has shaken this regime to the core,” he said.

Tamborinyoka added that the nation is tired of the patently false narrative that the MDC is funded by the so-called G-40.

“That is a red-herring. We are not shamed to state that the MDC has not received any cent from anyone other than its members who have unstintingly supported the cause. We are a proud people’s movement that has survived for two decades from the support of ordinary Zimbabweans who have braved murder and violence for wanting the best for their country,” he added.

There have been reports that the MDC was being bankrolled by ex Zanu PF members.