Upgrade Cde Chinx’s Hero Status, Gvt Urged

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

A cultural organisation and pro-Zanu PF organisation the Munhumutapa Royal Charter (MRC) has urged the government to consider elevating the national hero status of the late musician and liberation fighter Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira.

MRC said Chingaira’s contribution to the liberation struggle and post-independence cultural life merited higher recognition within the country’s honours system.

Addresing journalists in Harare, MRC national steward Ephraim Chizola said a review of Chingaira’s status would boost morale among war veterans.

“We request His Excellency, through the appropriate channels, to reconsider the upgrading of the hero status accorded to Comrade Chingaira. His role in the liberation struggle was significant and deserves greater honour,” Chizola said.

He added that broader recognition of war veterans should remain a priority noting that many had endured hardship during and after the conflict.

“Our veterans did not go to war for money. They fought for sovereignty, land and independence. Some came back with illnesses, others lost homes and relatives. Their sacrifices must be fully honoured,” he said.

The remarks come ahead of Zanu-PF’s annual people’s conference in Mutare where social, political and economic issues are expected to dominate discussions.

The MRC also called for expanded welfare support for veterans including improved healthcare facilities, specialised hospitals and additional land allocations.

Chizola noted that in many countries, war veterans are celebrated with special privileges adding that Zimbabwe should continue to evolve its recognition of liberation heroes.

Cde Chinx whose songs were closely associated with the liberation struggle and later with the ruling party died in June 2017 and was buried at Glen Forest cemetery.