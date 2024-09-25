Uganda Airlines Partners with Aviation Ground Services for Zimbabwe Flights

Uganda Airlines has awarded Aviation Ground Services (AGS) the contract to provide airport ground handling services for its newly launched flights to Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

AGS will from today, begin managing the passenger handling operations of Uganda Airlines at Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The East African airline has introduced thrice-weekly flights between Entebbe and Harare, a vital Southern African economic hub and gateway to the region.

Uganda Airlines will operate these routes using its state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo and Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft.

AGS, a fast-growing cargo and passenger handling company, secured the contract to serve Uganda Airlines after showcasing its exceptional standards in managing airlines at Zimbabwe’s major airports, including Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls.

AGS Managing Director Caleb Mudyawabikwa expressed excitement about the partnership.

“With Uganda Airlines, we have entered the East African market. We are thrilled to add Uganda Airlines to our customer base and are committed to providing them with world-class services while strengthening our ambitions to serve more airlines in Zimbabwe,” said Mudyawabikwa,

Uganda Airlines’ CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki, echoed this enthusiasm “AGS demonstrated they are the perfect partner for our expansion into Zimbabwe. Their impressive track record of handling up to 100 passenger flights weekly and delivering top-class customer service assured us they were the right choice. We are excited to welcome Zimbabwean passengers aboard our flights as they explore the Pearl of Africa.”

In 2023, AGS expanded its services by obtaining a passenger-handling license, adding to its decades-long expertise in cargo operations. With cutting-edge equipment and certified facilities, AGS continues to be the premier aviation ground handling service provider in Zimbabwe.

The partnership with Uganda Airlines highlights both companies’ commitment to expanding their reach and enhancing service quality in the region.

