US$44 Million Settlement Ends Two-Decade Whitecliff Land Dispute

Thousands of residents in Whitecliff, west of Harare have welcomed the Government’s decision to regularise their settlement, ending years of uncertainty over land ownership.

Speaking on the sideline of a feedback meeting in Whitecliff, Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva told residents that the Government’s recent decision marks a turning point for the community, promising secure tenure and renewed development prospects.

“We are happy with the Government position and the gratitude expressed by residents. The regularisation process will restore property value, ensure security of tenure and above all, bring hope to people who have been living in fear,” Mananzva told 263Chat.

Ward 35 Councillor Ephraim Gonzo said the move aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 development goals.

“The Government’s decision will spur development in our area. We already have identified sites for a school and a clinic that will bring a better Whitecliff,” Gonzo said.

Residents also expressed relief after years of anxiety and loss.

“For more than ten years we have lived in fear, and some people lost money to land barons. Our MP’s assurance that everything is now under control is sweet music to every Whitecliff resident. We now have hope,” said a 47-year-old resident.

The meeting followed Cabinet’s approval of a US$44 million compensation agreement with Eddies Pfugari Estate (Pvt) Ltd for the acquisition of Whitecliff Farm where more than 11 000 families have settled.

Under the deal, the Government will pay Eddies Pfugari Estate in full and final compensation for the 1 065.7-hectare property regularising ownership and giving legal certainty to residents.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the settlement was in line with the User Pays Principle which compensates landowners in cases where Government-led housing projects have been developed on private or indigenous land.

Cabinet said the decision demonstrates Government’s commitment to balancing social justice with respect for property rights.

Whitecliff has been at the centre of a nearly two-decade land ownership dispute leaving thousands of families uncertain about their future.

The regularisation process is now set to bring long-awaited stability and pave the way for planned infrastructure and service delivery improvements.