Zvimba East MP Unpacks Proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill

Residents in parts of Zvimba East have been briefed on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 after their legislator held community meetings aimed at explaining the proposed changes.

Legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva met residents in Ward 10 and Ward 35 on Friday outlining the contents of the bill.

Addressing hundreds of residents during the meetings, Mananzva said it was important for citizens to understand legislative processes and actively participate in discussions that shape national governance.

“As Members of Parliament, our duty is not only to debate laws in Parliament but also to come back to the people and explain what is being proposed so that they can make informed contributions,” he said.

The outreach meetings were attended by community leaders, local councillors and senior ruling Zanu PF officials from the constituency.

Some residents welcomed the initiative saying it was important for lawmakers to explain to communities so that they understand what the Bill mean.

One resident from Ward 10, Tinashe Moyo Makunde said such engagements help bridge the gap between lawmakers and the electorate.

“It is good that our Member of Parliament has come to explain the bill to us. Many people hear about constitutional amendments but do not fully understand what they mean,” he said.

Another resident from Ward 35, Rudo Chitauro said community consultations were essential to ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens were heard.

“These laws affect all of us, so it is important that leaders come back to the communities and explain what the Bill mean,” she said.

Mananzva said he would continue holding consultations across the constituency to ensure residents remain informed about developments in Parliament.