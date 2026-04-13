Skills for the Future: Zvimba East Launches Community Training Drive

A new basic skills training programme aimed at empowering communities has been launched in Zvimba East Constituency by the Tonganyika Trust with local leaders hailing it as a step towards self-reliance and economic inclusion.

Speaking at the launch, Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva said the initiative would equip residents with practical skills to improve their livelihoods.

“The programme empowers individuals to sustain themselves and this is in line with the President’s 2030 vision, which seeks to empower young people through the mantra ‘leaving no one and no place behind’,” he said.

The training programme is expected to focus on basic vocational and life skills, targeting young people and vulnerable members of the community who often struggle to access formal employment opportunities.

Ward 35 Councillor Ephraim Gonzo welcomed the initiative, saying it would have a lasting impact at grassroots level.

“As a community, we have many young people with potential but limited opportunities. This programme gives them a chance to learn skills that can translate into income and better living conditions,” he said.

Residents also expressed optimism about the programme. One local youth said the training could help reduce dependency and unemployment in the area.

“We have been waiting for something like this. If we gain skills, we can start small projects and support our families,” he said.

Another resident, a mother of three, said the initiative offered hope for women in the constituency.

“Many women here rely on informal work. With proper training, we can improve what we do or even start new businesses,” she said.

The launch comes amid growing calls for community-based empowerment programmes that directly address unemployment and economic challenges, particularly in rural areas.

Organisers say the Tonganyika Trust initiative is designed to be inclusive, ensuring that no group is left behind as communities work towards sustainable development.