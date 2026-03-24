Zvimba East MP Brings Relief to Disabled Children with Wheelchairs

Children living with disabilities in Whitecliff, a suburb of Harare recently received wheelchairs and grocery hampers in a community outreach led by Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva.

The donation, which brought relief to dozens of families was made on the sidelines of the Young Women for ED awareness campaign focusing on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

Mananzva said the initiative was aimed at improving the quality of life for children with disabilities, while also raising awareness on constitutional developments affecting the country.

“As leaders, we have a duty to uplift vulnerable members of our communities. These children deserve dignity, mobility and access to basic needs,” he said.

Parents and guardians who attended the event described the gesture as life-changing saying access to mobility aids has long been a challenge.

One mother, who received a wheelchair for her daughter said “We have struggled for years. This wheelchair means my child can now move around and even attend school more comfortably.”

Another parent praised the legislator for leading by example and being there for the community in times of need.

“The legtislator has demonstrated true leadership and has led the way. In times of needy, we have always relied on him and has been helpful. In fact he has an open door policy and we really appreciate his efforts,” said the parent

The outreach also included the distribution of groceries offering temporary relief to families facing economic hardship.

Young Women for ED national coordinator Nyasha Mhonda said the programme sought to combine social support with civic awareness.

“We are engaging communities, especially young women to understand policy issues while also responding to immediate needs on the ground,” she said.

The awareness campaign around Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 continues across different parts of the country with the ruling Zanu PF saying they aim to foster dialogue while supporting vulnerable groups.