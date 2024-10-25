Road Rehabilitation Spurs Economic Growth in Zvimba East

Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva has confirmed that the ongoing road rehabilitation projects have not only boosted commerce but also created critical employment opportunities for youth, providing an alternative to the rampant drug and substance abuse issues plaguing many communities.

In an interview with 263chat on the impact of these projects, Mananzva highlighted how improved accessibility has rekindled business activity, with small businesses and transport operators seeing notable increases in income.

“The road networks were hampering the movement of goods and people. Now, local farmers can transport their produce more efficiently, reaching markets in nearby towns and cities with ease. This has brought significant growth to our local economy,” Mananzva said.

Community members, especially those in transport echoed Mananzva’s sentiments, pointing to how enhanced connectivity has made a tangible difference.

“Before, our vehicles would break down often due to the poor state of the roads, but now business is smoother and faster. It has cut costs and increased our profits. We are grateful to the government and honourable Mananzva for the efforts that have transformed our lives and community,” said Bright Jiri a transport operator

Additionally, Mananzva highlighted the project’s role in empowering young people by providing jobs.

“Our youths are integral to these projects, working in construction and related fields, where they are gaining skills and earning income. This has given them a sense of purpose, reducing the appeal of drugs,” he said.

For many young people, these jobs represent not just a source of income but a new direction. Bhekhimpilo Kanota a youth from the constituency stressed the importance of such initiatives in addressing youth challenges.

“Having decent work changes everything. Instead of spending time on unproductive habits, we are building our community and our futures,” he said.

The road rehabilitation project and other developmental initiatives in the constituency highlights a promising model for addressing unemployment and social issues through development.

