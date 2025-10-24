UZ Health Services Urges Routine Screening for Breast Cancer

Health Services at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have called for routine breast cancer screening and early diagnosis warning that delays in detection remain a leading cause of late-stage breast cancer in the country.

The call was made during the university’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign held in Harare yesterday.

The event drew hundreds of students, staff and medical professionals.

The event hosted under the theme “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone” featured presentations, free screenings and an awareness march across the campus.

Participants donned pink caps and T-shirts in solidarity spreading the message that breast cancer affects not only women but also men and that everyone must learn to recognize the warning signs.

Speaking to 263Chat, Dr. Enoch Mahidha, Director of Health Services at the University of Zimbabwe said breast cancer remains the leading cancer among women globally with alarming statistics showing that one in every eight women may be affected in their lifetime.

“Statistically, we are talking about 35 people per every 100 000 who are affected by breast cancer. Some estimates put it at three to four percent while others say one in every eight women might develop breast cancer,” said Dr. Mahidha.

He said early detection is critical as many cases in Zimbabwe are being diagnosed at stage three or four when treatment options are limited.

“Sometimes it’s a lump, a change in breast size, nipple discharge, or a skin texture that looks like an orange peel. If you notice these changes or any fluid coming from the nipple, it’s important to seek medical advice immediately,” he added.

Students who attended the event praised the initiative for promoting inclusivity and awareness.

“It is an honour to see the University of Zimbabwe making this awareness available to everyone boys and girls alike. As young women, we appreciate the effort in fighting breast cancer,” said Bethel, one of the students who participated in the march.

Dr. Mahidha also used the platform to educate attendees on self-examination techniques, explaining that women should regularly check their breasts for lumps or changes, whether standing or lying down.

“For younger women, getting a scan once every two to three years can be enough just to ensure they’re healthy,” he said.

The campaign also tackled misinformation about breast cancer and encouraged participants to share what they learned with family members and communities especially in rural areas where access to healthcare and screening services remains limited.

The event highlighted how institutions of higher learning can play a vital role in public health advocacy using their influence to promote preventative health behaviour and save lives through awareness.