Urban Farmers Cut from Pfumvudza as Govt Refocuses on Rural Poor

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The government has announced that the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will now exclusively target rural households excluding urban residents from the 2025–2026 farming season in a move aimed at directing limited resources toward the most vulnerable communities reliant on agriculture for survival.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Obert Jiri said the decision was made to ensure that input support reaches those who depend entirely on farming as a livelihood.

“This season, we have excluded urban beneficiaries because we really need rural households to benefit,” Dr Jiri said in an interview.

He explained that urban farmers are being assisted through alternative initiatives, while Pfumvudza remains dedicated to strengthening rural food security.

The conservation agriculture scheme which promotes climate-resilient and sustainable farming methods, is expected to reach three million rural households in the upcoming season.

Each beneficiary will receive a 2kg seed pack, 25kg of basal fertiliser, 25kg of top-dressing fertiliser and a chemical pack per plot under cultivation.

Dr Jiri noted that most urban areas have limited land available for cultivation and are governed by city council by-laws that restrict farming to designated zones, making large-scale Pfumvudza participation impractical.

“City by-laws must be respected. Pfumvudza is mainly for rural areas where farming is a primary source of livelihood,” he said.

He emphasised that Pfumvudza is not a free input handout but part of the government’s broader climate adaptation strategy.

“It’s a programme to build the resilience and capacity of rural farmers so they can sustain themselves economically despite the changing climate,” he said.

Dr Jiri added that urban dwellers will continue to benefit from other government initiatives designed to enhance food security and promote regulated urban agriculture.