Value Creation Challenge 2023 Set In Motion

Eight2Five Innovation Hub, powered by Old Mutual in partnership with British Council, British Embassy, and EFT, will launch the Value Creation Challenge (VCC) 3rd edition on Friday, the 10th of February 2023. The VCC initiative targets entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business proprietors nationwide. The programme aims at capacitating entrepreneurs through business development and coaching, seed funding, and acceleration. The programme aims to build a quality community of small business owners while helping them develop business skills through strategic knowledge and skills transfer. This year’s focus will be on entrepreneurs or start-ups within the creative industry (fashion, digital content creation, music & literature), sustainability and climate change, and emerging technology industries. In addition, the Value Creation Challenge is also looking at identifying talented ‘fintech’ with innovative solutions and encouraging participation by female-led startups.

The program runs in phases, starting with the application process, whereby eligible business owners can apply for consideration. Any Zimbabwean citizen-run start-up can use it. The applicant must have ownership rights to the business idea and should have operated for less than five years. The selection process is carried out by a committee, and qualifying candidates will be selected based on business viability, the potential for growth, competition risk, and market risk.

Once shortlisted candidates have been announced, the selected applicants will be mentored and trained by Old Mutual Zimbabwe, EFT, and various industry experts to ensure the practical experience provided will empower and gear them for business growth and making an impact in their respective value chains and communities.

Last year, over 400 applications were received from entrepreneurs. This year, all budding Zimbabwean entrepreneurs or startups operating for less than five years can apply for a chance to participate in the challenge. For more information or to apply, visit www.eight2five.co.zw and click “Go to Application” The event will be live-streamed from the Eight2Five Innovation Hub YouTube channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y78SDCoIqb0

