All Stakeholders To Benefit From Warren Hill Branded Golf Estate

Following the recent court victory in which Sunshine Developments managed to obtain an eviction order against the sitting tenants of Warren Hills Golf Club, the designated developers of the lifestyle Warren Hills Golf Estate are now moving to accommodate all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project that has been stalled for over 14 years.

In his judgement, Commercial Court Justice Bongani Ndhlovu ordered the ejectment of the Warren Hills Golf Club, payment of holding over damages by the club and that the club should pay costs of the suit.

West Prop CEO Ken Sharpe said “we are very satisfied that the rule of law in Zimbabwe can be relied upon and grateful that our legal team as well as the court w and that the club should payere able to cut through the many attempted delays to face justice by the other side. We are now confident going forward that our investors will see this as a positive development making the eviction of the current tenants to pave way for the massive US$280 million project a reality.

West Property, the developers of the upcoming Warren Hills Golf Estate will soon engage stakeholders including current members at the Golf Club with a view of accommodating them as the company implements its program to revamp the 18-hole golf club into a US Championship standard course as well as develop the lifestyle community to include existing and new elements of a tennis and swimming academy as well as the residential units and luxury hotel around the course.

However West Property is still waiting for city council to approve the change of use and as such expressed the desire to be accommodative to all stakeholders and to work with progressive forces that will help realise the massive project with potential to be used to brand Harare and Zimbabwe on an international arena.

The company has a clear vision that dovetails into the city vision of a world class city by 2025. West Property is well aware that the said vision can only be achieved with the participation of the private sector of which West Property is part of.

The Warren Hills development is coming with a top notch redesigned, picturesque golf course with a driving range overlooking a water body, prestigious apartments and free standing houses and a retirement village. The branded residential estate around the course will be serviced by a five star hotel making it the first in Africa outside Morocco and Egypt.

The company reaffirms that the golf course would remain the main attraction at Warren Hills Golf Estate together with other sporting facilities that benefit the residents, members and surrounding communities. The general public will be able to access swimming pools, tennis courts, running tracks, food and beverage, restaurants, entertainment and commercial offerings at a level that has not been seen before in the country.

Harare City Council who are 30% shareholders of the project will immensely benefit financially from increased revenue and an uplifting change of ambience in the area that is currently not well manicured.

Properties in the vicinity of the development will also appreciate in value and hopefully start the urban evolution of the surrounding suburbs.

