Veld Fires Ravage Nearly 77 000 Hectares, Three Dead as Govt Warns of Crackdown

Government has raised alarm over a surge in veld fires that have scorched nearly 77 000 hectares of land in just one week, leaving three people dead and property worth more than US$1.45 million destroyed.

Addressing journalists during a post cabinet press briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the country recorded 211 fire incidents during the week ending 10 October 2025 — a sharp rise from the 49,745 hectares burnt over the same period last year.

“The high fire incidences reported this year are attributed to increased windy conditions experienced during the week,” Muswere said.

The fires have wreaked havoc across several provinces with Mashonaland West accounting for the largest share at 46.06% followed by Mashonaland East at 14.97% and Mashonaland Central at 14.73%.

Government data shows that the blazes have destroyed agricultural equipment, tourism facilities, and household property, underscoring the growing threat posed by uncontrolled veld fires as the dry season peaks.

In response, Muswere said the government had intensified its awareness campaigns, convening 177 fire awareness meetings that reached over 30,000 people across the country during the reporting week.

“Cabinet advises farmers to ensure that they have appropriate fire suppression measures, fire-fighting equipment and teams to fight veld fires. Farmers are further urged to use appropriate land preparation tools other than fire during this fire restriction period,” he said.

The minister warned that authorities would enforce penalties for those found violating environmental and fire management regulations.

Veld fires often caused by careless land-clearing practices, illegal hunting or burning of crop residue remain one of the country’s most persistent environmental challenges, destroying vast tracts of farmland and wildlife habitats each year.