Musicians, Broadcasters in High-Stakes Showdown for ZIMURA Board

Some of the country’s most prominent musicians and media personalities will go head-to-head tomorrow in elections for the new Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) Board, in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the country’s creative sector.

The vote, set for the Harare Showgrounds brings together a star-studded field of candidates drawn from across the music industry from seasoned performers to broadcasters and policymakers all vying to shape the future of music rights management in the country.

Among the contenders are Batanai Farai, Gift Amuli, Joseph Garakara, Mudiwa Hood, Alexio Gwenzi, Hudson Simbarashe (renowned jazz guitarist), Kachambwa F. Willis, Victor Kunonga, Dereck Mpofu, Nathaniel Ncube (radio producer and presenter), Tinashe Nyamukapa, Dingumuzi Phuti (former Deputy Minister of Information), Temba ‘Tembalami’ Tagwireyi (gospel musician), Shingirayi Tapomwa, Diana Samukange (musician), and Andrew Mupembe (radio personality and musician).

The elections come at a pivotal time for ZIMURA which represents over 4,800 local members and manages the rights of thousands of international artists under the Copyright Law.

Established in 1982 and incorporated under Section 22 of the Companies Act (CAP190), the non-profit organization plays a crucial role in ensuring musicians are fairly compensated for the use of their works.

Observers say the diverse lineup reflects the growing calls for inclusivity and reform within Zimbabwe’s music rights management landscape.

Many artists have long complained about transparency and equitable royalty distribution, hoping the new board will bring fresh accountability and innovation to the sector.

Industry insiders also note that the mix of established musicians, gospel artists and media professionals could inject new perspectives into how ZIMURA promotes copyright awareness and digital monetisation of music in the era of streaming.

Voting is expected to draw large crowds as members gather to decide who will lead one of the country’s most influential creative institutions into its next chapter.