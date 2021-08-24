Wait For At Least 30 Days After Recovery To Get The Jab: Health Expert

A Bulawayo based health expert, Dr Edwin Sibanda has offered explanation on incidences where people get sick after taking COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr Sibanda who is the Bulawayo City Health Services director advised members of the public to ensure that they have not contracted Covid-19 before getting the vaccine.

“Those who would have contracted the virus should wait for 30 days after recovery before getting the vaccine,” he said .

“In a case where someone gets sick after getting vaccinated, health experts write a report explaining what would have caused the reaction. This is the protocol with all vaccination programs done in the country,” Dr Sibanda added.

He further noted that the response from the people for the vaccine has improved resulting in record numbers being registered everyday.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Child Care Covid-19 report, 2 312 417 people have received their first dose while 1 460 162 have been fully vaccinated.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 vaccines are safe for most people 18 years and older, including those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders. These conditions include hypertension, diabetes, asthma, pulmonary, liver and kidney disease, as well as chronic infections that are stable and controlled.