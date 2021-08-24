Businessman Nabbed For US$83k Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti -Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the director of CHIRRO investments for fraud involving US$83 000 and ZWL$26 000 000.

Trust Chiro, the accused person has already appeared before Harare magistrates court facing fraud charges.

According to ZACC, Chiro and other co-accused, Forget Muguza (who is yet to be apprehended and still at large) hatched a plan to defraud the state of import duty funds by falsely declaring consignment of groceries they were importing into the country.

It is ZACC’s case that Muguza forged a signature of the late Enerst Muswera and fraudulently renewed the company bond of Enver Freight services held with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Further allegations are that the duo cleared five trucks of goods at Beitbridge border post falsely declaring quantity of goods and declaring that the goods were destined for Zambia causing an actual prejudice of US$83 781.05 and ZWL$ 26 108 411.64.

Three of the trucks were intercepted by ZIMRA at Zindoga shopping center in Waterfalls, Harare and groceries were recovered while the other two trucks were still on their way to Harare.

“The other two trucks were driven to an unknown place,” wrote ZACC commissioner John Makamure in a statement.