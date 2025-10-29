WestProp Dismisses “False” Demolition Claims at Pokugara Estate

WestProp Holdings has dismissed false and defamatory media reports claiming that homes at Pokugara Estate face possible demolition insisting that the upscale development fully complies with legal and municipal standards.

In a statement released, WestProp said it is deeply concerned by misleading and alarmist claims published by The Harare Times.

“We categorically state that these claims are false, defamatory, unfounded, and intended to sow unnecessary panic,” WestProp said in a statement.

The property developer described Pokugara Estate as a flagship development built on a foundation of legal integrity, sound engineering and visionary urban planning.

“Every home within the estate is backed by full compliance with municipal and national regulations, and our title deeds are secure and enforceable,” the company added.

WestProp reassured homeowners and investors that their properties were safe, emphasising its commitment to transparency and stakeholder trust.

“We assure all our valued homeowners and investors: your properties are safe, your investments are protected, and your peace of mind is our priority,” the statement read.

WestProp confirmed that it had taken legal action against The Harare Times seeking the removal of what it termed a defamatory article from the publication’s website.

“We have since instituted legal action against the publication, as you can see, we are unperturbed by the alarmist report and continue to deliver the estate to the people,” it said.

WestProp further noted that recent visits by officials from the Senate, City of Harare, and the Environmental Management Agency confirmed the project’s compliance with all relevant laws.

“Together, we continue building dreams brick by brick, with integrity and purpose,” the company said.

The Pokugara Estate, located in Borrowdale, is one of WestProp’s flagship residential developments and has been marketed as part of its broader urban renewal vision for Harare.